UrduPoint.com

State Dept. In Light Of Further OPEC+ Cuts Says Believes Supply Should Meet Demand

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 11:34 PM

State Dept. in Light of Further OPEC+ Cuts Says Believes Supply Should Meet Demand

The United States believes supply should meet demand and will work with all oil producers to ensure energy markets support economic growth, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The United States believes supply should meet demand and will work with all oil producers to ensure energy markets support economic growth, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

On Sunday, OPEC+ agreed to extend the oil deal through 2024, as well as reduce the alliance's total output level by 1.4 million barrels per day starting next year.

"We believe that supply should meet demand and we'll continue to work with all producers and consumers to ensure that energy markets support economic growth and lower prices for American families," Patel said during a press briefing when asked about the OPEC+ decision on further production cuts.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and several other oil producers from the 10-nation OPEC and its non-member partners announced in April that they would voluntarily take a total 1.16 million barrels of crude oil per day off the market from May-December 2023 in a bid to prop up prices.

OPEC+ will adjust their cumulative production to 40.46 million barrels per day over January-December 2024. Russia said it would extend its voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2024, while Saudi Arabia said it would make an extra 1 million cut to its daily production from July, on top of a 500,000 cut that was likewise extended through December 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Alliance United States Saudi Arabia April July December Sunday Market All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange o ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Sout ..

6 minutes ago
 First Ukrainian Pilots Go to UK to Train on F-16 J ..

First Ukrainian Pilots Go to UK to Train on F-16 Jets - Prime Minister

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews DET’s strategy to ac ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews DET’s strategy to achieve goals of Dubai Economic ..

10 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Shallwani transferred to Health Ministry

Iftikhar Shallwani transferred to Health Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Sanjrani boards on diplomatic visit to Russia

Sanjrani boards on diplomatic visit to Russia

6 minutes ago
 TDAP chief for promoting local industry

TDAP chief for promoting local industry

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.