State Dept. Says Would Be Hard For Foreign Actor To Execute Dugina Murder On Russian Soil

Published August 23, 2022 | 07:47 PM

State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday it would be hard for a foreign nation to carry out such operation as the murder of political analyst and journalist Daria Dugina, as Russia is a "security state."

"Russia is a security state, it would be exceedingly difficult for any foreign country, any foreign actor to undertake an operation like this on the outskirts of Moscow," Price told CNN.

On Monday, in the first US comment on Dugina's murder, Price said that the US unequivocally condemns "the targeting of civilians, whether that's in Kiev, whether that's in Bucha, whether that's in Kharkiv, whether that's in Kramatorsk, whether that's in Mariupol, or whether that's in Moscow." Price added that all he could say about the crime at the moment was that Ukraine was denying its involvement.

On Saturday night, the car Dugina was driving exploded as she and her father - right-wing political philosopher and vocal supporter of Russia's military operation in Ukraine Alexander Dugin - were returning home in separate cars from a culture festival outside Moscow.

Russian investigators established that an explosive device was planted at the bottom of the car the 29-year old was driving.

On Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk was behind the explosion. The terrorist act was prepared by the Ukrainian special services, according to the FSB. Vovk and her underage daughter fled to Estonia hours after the explosion, the Russian security service said.

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree posthumously awarding Dugina, herself a supporter of the military operation in Ukraine, the Order of Courage for her dedication shown in the performance of professional duty.

