State Duma Introduces Bill Requiring Foreign IT Giants to Set Up Offices in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Lawmakers of the Russian parliament's lower house on Friday introduced a bill that would oblige foreign IT companies with daily traffic of 500,000 or more Russian users to open offices in the country or face penalties, including a ban on services.

According to Alexander Khinshtein, the head of the information policy committee and a co-author of the bill, the legislation aims to protect cross-border transfer of personal data.

The bill also envisages direct interaction with government agencies and liability for violations of Russian law. If a company fails to comply, it will face penalties, ranging from a ban on advertising to a partial or full blockage in the country, according to Khinshtein.

"Fulfillment of these ... requirements should be enough to establish direct contact between the IT service and the Russian side. Such a dialogue is extremely important," the lawmaker said.

Notably, on March 10, the Russian communications watchdog slowed down Twitter's traffic by 100% on mobile devices and 50% on stationary devices, threatening to ban the media platform in Russia altogether. The restrictions came on the back of over 28,000 complaints submitted to Twitter over not taking down posts considered illegal under Russian law.