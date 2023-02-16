State Duma OKs Law to Limit Discount on Russian Urals Oil in Relation to Brent Since April

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Russia's lower house, the State Duma, adopted on Thursday in second and third readings the law that limits the discount on Russian Urals oil in relation to the price of Brent for calculating oil taxes since April 1.

The document changes the procedure for determining the quotations of Russian oil used to calculate the mineral extraction tax for oil production, the tax on additional income from the extraction of hydrocarbons and the excise tax on petroleum raw materials.

If Urals oil in April is cheaper than benchmark Brent oil (by more than $34 per barrel, then the price of the Russian mark will be fixed as the cost of Brent minus $34 for tax purposes. Similarly, The limit for May will be $31, for June ” $28, and for July ” $25.

If discounts for Russian oil are less than the indicated figures, then taxes will be calculated based on the actual cost of Urals.