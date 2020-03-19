UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Duma To Discuss Amendments To Russia's Budget Code Due To Coronavirus In 1st Reading

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

State Duma to Discuss Amendments to Russia's Budget Code Due to Coronavirus in 1st Reading

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, will on Thursday consider in first reading a bill amending the Budget Code and allowing for the allocation of budgetary funds in 2020 to combat the consequences of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) without changing the budget.

The document, submitted on Wednesday by the head of the budget and tax committee, Andrey Makarov, entitles the Russian cabinet this year, without amending the law on the Federal budget, by redistributing the appropriations to increase the funds of the government's reserve fund and direct them to financing activities related to prevention and elimination the consequences of the coronavirus spread, as well as for other purposes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. More than 200,000 people in about 160 countries are infected worldwide, over 8,000 have died. Russia has so far registered 147 cases of COVID-19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Parliament Budget Died Makarov Reading March 2020 Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

6 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

8 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

9 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.