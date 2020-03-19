(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, will on Thursday consider in first reading a bill amending the Budget Code and allowing for the allocation of budgetary funds in 2020 to combat the consequences of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) without changing the budget.

The document, submitted on Wednesday by the head of the budget and tax committee, Andrey Makarov, entitles the Russian cabinet this year, without amending the law on the Federal budget, by redistributing the appropriations to increase the funds of the government's reserve fund and direct them to financing activities related to prevention and elimination the consequences of the coronavirus spread, as well as for other purposes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. More than 200,000 people in about 160 countries are infected worldwide, over 8,000 have died. Russia has so far registered 147 cases of COVID-19.