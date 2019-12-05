State minister discusses investment issues with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry members

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:06 PM
Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Zubair Gilani Thursday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
He discussed with the business community different means to enhance investment in the country.
Addressing the SCCI members, he stressed the need for compiling basic data which would help the government resolve the issues of industry and trade. He assured the members that the government would consider establishment of an Expo Centre in Sialkot.
