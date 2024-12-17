Open Menu

State-run Bank Of AJK Partners With Faysal Bank To Revolutionize Financial Transactions

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 08:14 PM

State run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK), Tuesday entered a strategic partnership with Faysal Bank Limited with prime focus to revolutionize the way financial transactions are conducted by integrating the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) system and enhancing cash management operations

According to media wing of the BAJK told APP that this move, according to the media wing, is expected to significantly benefit both the company and its customers.

Elaborating the media wing continued as saying " Benefits of the Partnership included:

Enhanced Efficiency: The IBAN system will expedite domestic and international fund transfers, reducing processing time and minimizing errors.

Improved Security: The standardized format of IBAN ensures greater security and reduces the risk of fraudulent activities.

Global Recognition: IBAN is an internationally recognized standard, that facilitates seamless cross-border transactions.

Enhanced Cash Management: Through this partnership, BAJK will benefit from Faysal Bank's robust cash management solutions, including:

Cash Collection: Efficient and secure collection of cash from multiple sources.

Cash Disbursement: Timely and accurate disbursement of funds to various payees.

Cash Forecasting: Accurate prediction of cash flow needs to optimize liquidity management.

Cash Pooling: Centralization of cash balances to optimize interest income and reduce borrowing costs.

The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from both organizations, including the Chief Compliance Officer, DH Risk Management Division, and DH Treasury Management Division from BAJK, and the Head of Cash Management and Regional Head Islamabad from FBL.

This partnership between BAJK and Faysal Bank marks a significant step forward in the adoption of modern financial technologies in Pakistan, the media wing claimed adding that it was anticipated that this collaboration will have a positive impact on the broader economy.

