UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State-Run Polish Energy Company PGNiG Says Relations With Russia's Gazprom Normalizing

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

State-Run Polish Energy Company PGNiG Says Relations With Russia's Gazprom Normalizing

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Poland and Russia are normalizing their relations in gas supplies, having settled a price issue, the central European country's state energy company PGNiG said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, PGNiG said that it had signed an addendum to the gas contract with Gazprom and expects the Russian state company to reimburse the overpayment of $1.5 billion by July 1.

"We can say that our relations with Gazprom in the European market are normalizing," PGNIG chief executive Jerzy Kwiecinski said at a press conference.

According to Kwiecinski, the two companies have "switched to normal calculations based on a new price formula."

"Gas goes to Poland from the east without any problems," the chief executive added, noting that Russian supplies accounted for 62 percent of Poland's gas imports.

Kwiecinski stated that the signing of the addendum indicates that "we can talk and shape our relations, based on European standards."

In late March, PGNIG said it had won the case against Gazprom in an international arbitration court in Sweden and is entitled to $1.5 billion because the court had changed the formula for gas price specified in a 1996 contract with the Russian energy giant. According to PGNIG, the court's decision is applicable to all gas deliveries conducted between November 1, 2014, and February 29, 2020.

In late May, Gazprom contested the arbitration tribunal's ruling. Still, the Polish company said the new complaint will not affect the verdict, as the companies have to use the new formula for calculating the gas price.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Price Poland Sweden February March May July November Gas 2020 Market All From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

27 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

57 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

57 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

1 hour ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

2 hours ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.