State Secretary in German Federal Chancellery Says Getting Off Russian Gas 'Huge Stress'

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Germany had a very challenging time reducing its reliance on Russian gas, State Secretary of the German Federal Chancellery Jorg Kukies told Sputnik on the margins of CERAWeek in Houston.

"No, it was huge stress," Kukies said on Tuesday when asked if Germany easily reduced its dependency on Russian gas.

"It was more than half of the volumes coming to Germany so obviously replacing that was very challenging."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said recently that it was not hard for Germany to get rid of Russian gas.