Open Menu

Steady Recovery Continues: Rupee Gains 12 Paisa Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 05:17 PM

Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 12 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed the 8th consecutive recovery session as it gained 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.78 against the previous day’s closing of Rs282.90

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed the 8th consecutive recovery session as it gained 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.78 against the previous day’s closing of Rs282.90.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs282.5 and Rs285 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 69 paisa to close at Rs309.56 against the last day’s closing of Rs310.25, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.97; whereas a decrease of 79 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs357.41 compared to the last closing of Rs358.20.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 01 paisa to close at Rs76.99 and Rs75.38 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Turkey's central bank delivers smaller rate hike

Turkey's central bank delivers smaller rate hike

4 minutes ago
 Tukiye's central bank raises policy interest rate ..

Tukiye's central bank raises policy interest rate to 42.5 pct

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for ..

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for its actions

42 minutes ago
 FM Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Int’ ..

53 minutes ago
 Markets mixed after Wall St losses as Fed rate ral ..

Markets mixed after Wall St losses as Fed rate rally pauses

4 minutes ago
 PPP enters into alliance with Miankhel, Makhdoom f ..

PPP enters into alliance with Miankhel, Makhdoom families in Dera

2 minutes ago
PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

2 hours ago
 CPDI calls for widely discussing budgetary proposa ..

CPDI calls for widely discussing budgetary proposals by key stakeholders

2 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

2 hours ago
 3rd round of 'Infodor Media Salon' held

3rd round of 'Infodor Media Salon' held

2 minutes ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

3 hours ago
 EXIM Pakistan launched to catalyze economic expans ..

EXIM Pakistan launched to catalyze economic expansion, global trade

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business