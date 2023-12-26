Open Menu

Steady Recovery Continues: Rupee Gains 15 Paisa Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 05:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed the 10th consecutive recovery session as it gained 15 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs282.52.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs282.7 and Rs285.2 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 47 paisa to close at Rs311.27 against the last day’s closing of Rs 310.80, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.98; whereas a decrease of Rs 17 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.48 compared to the last closing of Rs358.65.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 and 04 paisa to close at Rs 76.88 and Rs75.27 respectively.

