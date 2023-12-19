Open Menu

Steady Recovery Continues: Rupee Gains 19 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed the 6th consecutive recovery session as it gained 19 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.01 against the previous day’s closing of Rs283.20

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.5 and Rs286.2 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 05 paisa to close at Rs309.30 against the last day’s closing of Rs309.35, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.96; whereas a decrease of Rs1.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.49 compared to the last closing of Rs359.53.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs77.06 and Rs75.44 respectively.

More Stories From Business