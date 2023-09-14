Open Menu

Steady Recovery Continues; Rupee Gains 87 Paisa Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 05:31 PM

Steady recovery continues; Rupee gains 87 paisa against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed the seventh consecutive recovery session as it gained 87 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs297.95 against the previous day's closing of Rs298.82

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed the seventh consecutive recovery session as it gained 87 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs297.95 against the previous day's closing of Rs298.82.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs297 and Rs300 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.08 to close at Rs319.88 against the last day's closing of Rs320.96, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at closed at Rs2.02, whereas a decline of 48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs372.

12 as compared to the last closing of Rs372.60.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 23 paisa each to close at Rs81.12 and Rs79.43 respectively.

On September 5 rupee against dollar in the interbank trading was at Rs307.09 and by September 14 it came down to Rs297.95, price of the Euro declined to Rs319.88 from Rs330.13, British Pound to Rs372.12 from Rs385.22, Emirate Dirham to Rs81.12 from Rs83.60 and Saudi Riyal to Rs79.43 from Rs81.87. Whereas the buying and selling of the dollar in the open market came down from Rs320.8 to Rs297 and Rs324 to Rs300 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee September Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Seized Huge Cache Of Narcotics At Se ..

Pakistan Navy Seized Huge Cache Of Narcotics At Sea

1 minute ago
 Launching Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Offshore Patro ..

Launching Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel Held At Romania

3 minutes ago
 Special Court turns down bail pleas of Imran Khan, ..

Special Court turns down bail pleas of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cipher case

10 minutes ago
 Nine talented graduates from Balochistan selected ..

Nine talented graduates from Balochistan selected for Barrick's International Gr ..

3 minutes ago
 Senate body applauds Power Division for taking s ..

Senate body applauds Power Division for taking swift action against line losse ..

3 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Sri Lanka

47 minutes ago
SCCI, Zamung Kor sign MoU for welfare and educatio ..

SCCI, Zamung Kor sign MoU for welfare and education of orphan children

3 minutes ago
 SWA, KP delegates visits media houses, Olympic Sta ..

SWA, KP delegates visits media houses, Olympic Stadium, Martial Arts Academy in ..

3 minutes ago
 Paradigm shift in political system must for streng ..

Paradigm shift in political system must for strengthening democracy to save Paki ..

12 seconds ago
 Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case ..

Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case of oppressed people of IIOJK

1 hour ago
 UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of ..

UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of Economy

1 hour ago
 Three stone crusher units sealed

Three stone crusher units sealed

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Business