Steel melters, re-rolling millers want special incentives in federal budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The steel melters and re-rolling millers should be given special incentives in the upcoming Federal budget to strengthen this industry.

A steel industry tycoon and Vice President of Gold Ring Economic Forum (GREF), Meher Kashif Younis, told media men here Sunday that steel industry in Pakistan is a cornerstone of economic development, providing vital raw materials for construction, infrastructure, and various manufacturing sectors.

Representing a significant segment of the national industrial base, he mentioned the Pakistan Steel Melters and Re-rolling Mills Association (PSMRMA) also emphasized that strategic support is essential for the sector's growth and sustainability, and called for subsidized financing options to modernize and upgrade existing mills.

Meher was of the view that access to low-interest loans and grants would facilitate the adoption of advanced technologies, improving efficiency and product quality. He also stressed the need for improved infrastructure including reliable power supply and transportation networks, which are critical for the smooth operation of steel plants.

Though this industry has been facing numerous challenges such as rising production costs, outdated technology, and competitive pressures from imported steel, these demands are genuine and aimed at addressing the industry's current challenges and set the stage for sustainable growth.

By incorporating the steel melters and re-rolling millers' demands into the upcoming federal budget, the government can significantly contribute to the revitalization and competitiveness of Pakistan's steel industry.

Meher also called for reduced duties on raw material imports including scrap metal, which constitutes a Primary input for steel production. Lowering these duties would reduce the cost burden on domestic producers, enabling them to compete more effectively with foreign counterparts, he maintained.

He said the PSMRMA also suggested tax relief measures of low corporate tax rates and exemptions from certain levies for a specified period. These fiscal incentives would enhance the financial viability of steel producers, encouraging investment and expansion, he remarked.

He underscored the importance of government-led initiatives to stimulate demand for domestically produced steel and this could involve prioritizing local steel in public sector projects and infrastructure development, thereby ensuring a steady market for domestic producers.