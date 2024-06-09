Open Menu

Steel Melters, Re-rolling Millers Want Special Incentives In Federal Budget

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Steel melters, re-rolling millers want special incentives in federal budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The steel melters and re-rolling millers should be given special incentives in the upcoming Federal budget to strengthen this industry.

A steel industry tycoon and Vice President of Gold Ring Economic Forum (GREF), Meher Kashif Younis, told media men here Sunday that steel industry in Pakistan is a cornerstone of economic development, providing vital raw materials for construction, infrastructure, and various manufacturing sectors.

Representing a significant segment of the national industrial base, he mentioned the Pakistan Steel Melters and Re-rolling Mills Association (PSMRMA) also emphasized that strategic support is essential for the sector's growth and sustainability, and called for subsidized financing options to modernize and upgrade existing mills.

Meher was of the view that access to low-interest loans and grants would facilitate the adoption of advanced technologies, improving efficiency and product quality. He also stressed the need for improved infrastructure including reliable power supply and transportation networks, which are critical for the smooth operation of steel plants.

Though this industry has been facing numerous challenges such as rising production costs, outdated technology, and competitive pressures from imported steel, these demands are genuine and aimed at addressing the industry's current challenges and set the stage for sustainable growth.

By incorporating the steel melters and re-rolling millers' demands into the upcoming federal budget, the government can significantly contribute to the revitalization and competitiveness of Pakistan's steel industry.

Meher also called for reduced duties on raw material imports including scrap metal, which constitutes a Primary input for steel production. Lowering these duties would reduce the cost burden on domestic producers, enabling them to compete more effectively with foreign counterparts, he maintained.

He said the PSMRMA also suggested tax relief measures of low corporate tax rates and exemptions from certain levies for a specified period. These fiscal incentives would enhance the financial viability of steel producers, encouraging investment and expansion, he remarked.

He underscored the importance of government-led initiatives to stimulate demand for domestically produced steel and this could involve prioritizing local steel in public sector projects and infrastructure development, thereby ensuring a steady market for domestic producers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Budget Sunday Gold Market Media From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of ma ..

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India

43 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

17 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

17 hours ago
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

17 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

17 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

17 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

17 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

17 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business