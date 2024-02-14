Open Menu

Steel Woes Push Thyssenkrupp Into Quarterly Loss

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Steel woes push Thyssenkrupp into quarterly loss

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp reported a first-quarter loss on Wednesday, once again weighed down by its troubled steel unit.

Between October and December, the steel-to-submarines group swung to a net loss of 314 million Euros ($336 million), compared with a profit of 75 million euros a year earlier.

Thyssenkrupp, which runs its business year from October to September, partly blamed a 200-million-euro impairment related to "the higher cost of capital... especially at Steel Europe".

Group sales fell by nearly nine percent to 8.2 billion euros over the quarter, while order intake also declined year-on-year.

Lower prices and weaker demand weighed especially heavily on the steel unit, which has long been Thyssenkrupp's problem child.

Once a symbol of German industrial might, Thyssenkrupp has suffered in recent years as falling prices, high energy costs and competition from Asian rivals hammered its traditional steel business.

It is trying to shift to climate-neutral production -- without burning fossil fuels -- but this needs huge investments.

The group has embarked on a major restructuring to try to turn the tide and is in talks with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky about a potential joint-venture in the steel business.

"We are conducting constructive negotiations, but we have not yet achieved any results", CEO Miguel Lopez told reporters.

Thyssenkrupp is also considering selling all or part of its marine systems unit. Here too, "nothing has yet been decided." Lopez said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Europe German Turkish Lira September October December All From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

16 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

16 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

16 hours ago
 Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

16 hours ago
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

16 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

16 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

16 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

16 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

16 hours ago
 Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homelan ..

Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business