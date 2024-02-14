Steel Woes Push Thyssenkrupp Into Quarterly Loss
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp reported a first-quarter loss on Wednesday, once again weighed down by its troubled steel unit.
Between October and December, the steel-to-submarines group swung to a net loss of 314 million Euros ($336 million), compared with a profit of 75 million euros a year earlier.
Thyssenkrupp, which runs its business year from October to September, partly blamed a 200-million-euro impairment related to "the higher cost of capital... especially at Steel Europe".
Group sales fell by nearly nine percent to 8.2 billion euros over the quarter, while order intake also declined year-on-year.
Lower prices and weaker demand weighed especially heavily on the steel unit, which has long been Thyssenkrupp's problem child.
Once a symbol of German industrial might, Thyssenkrupp has suffered in recent years as falling prices, high energy costs and competition from Asian rivals hammered its traditional steel business.
It is trying to shift to climate-neutral production -- without burning fossil fuels -- but this needs huge investments.
The group has embarked on a major restructuring to try to turn the tide and is in talks with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky about a potential joint-venture in the steel business.
"We are conducting constructive negotiations, but we have not yet achieved any results", CEO Miguel Lopez told reporters.
Thyssenkrupp is also considering selling all or part of its marine systems unit. Here too, "nothing has yet been decided." Lopez said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From Business
-
China's SMEs report better performance in January4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 20247 hours ago
-
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation16 hours ago
-
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives16 hours ago
-
Awareness session on opportunities for growing companies held17 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , ACCA to set-up Tax Clinic17 hours ago
-
ECC approves Rs.7.4 bln ‘Ramzan Relief Package’; tariff rationalization18 hours ago
-
SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses18 hours ago
-
ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about IPRs18 hours ago