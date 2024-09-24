Steering Committee Decides To Finalize NEV Policy In One Month
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday chaired the maiden meeting of the Steering Committee on Electric Vehicles that decided to finalize the National Electric Vehicle (NEV) within one month.
The policy is aimed at promoting local manufacturing and early adoption of EV including new energy vehicles (NEVs) to ensure a sustainable transport system in the country.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum, and senior officers from relevant ministries and departments, said a news release.
Chairing the meeting, the minister stressed that the new policy should promote energy efficiency and transition to clean technologies in the automotive sector.
During the meeting, all the stakeholders presented their proposals.
The next meeting is scheduled to be held next week.
Recent Stories
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 20244 hours ago
-
Boeing lifts wage hike to 30% in effort to end machinist strike12 hours ago
-
Tajikistan to import 40,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan15 hours ago
-
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences19 hours ago
-
UK trade commissioner meets Jam Kamal, discusses bilateral ties19 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 223 points19 hours ago
-
Gold prices ease by Rs 600 per tola to Rs 271,90021 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim21 hours ago
-
BMMC received approval for GEM board listing from PSX23 hours ago