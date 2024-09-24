Open Menu

Steering Committee Decides To Finalize NEV Policy In One Month

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Steering Committee decides to finalize NEV policy in one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday chaired the maiden meeting of the Steering Committee on Electric Vehicles that decided to finalize the National Electric Vehicle (NEV) within one month.

The policy is aimed at promoting local manufacturing and early adoption of EV including new energy vehicles (NEVs) to ensure a sustainable transport system in the country.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum, and senior officers from relevant ministries and departments, said a news release.

Chairing the meeting, the minister stressed that the new policy should promote energy efficiency and transition to clean technologies in the automotive sector.

During the meeting, all the stakeholders presented their proposals.

The next meeting is scheduled to be held next week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle All From

Recent Stories

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

4 minutes ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

7 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

18 hours ago
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

18 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

18 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

19 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

19 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

19 hours ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business