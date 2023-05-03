UrduPoint.com

Stellantis Says Easing Chip Crunch Boosts Sales

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Stellantis says easing chip crunch boosts sales

Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker, said Wednesday that an easing shortage of semiconductor supplies helped drive sales in the first quarter, as more vehicles could be delivered to buyers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker, said Wednesday that an easing shortage of semiconductor supplies helped drive sales in the first quarter, as more vehicles could be delivered to buyers.

Some 1.47 million vehicles were sold across its 14 brands including Fiat, Chrysler, Peugeot and Citroen, lifting quarterly revenue 14 percent to 47.2 billion Euros ($52 billion).

Chips, which have become crucial components for modern vehicles, became scarce as the Covid-19 pandemic shut down factories in China and elsewhere in Asia, causing shortages that are only recently being absorbed by supply chains.

Sales of Stallantis's electric vehicles jumped 22 percent year-on-year, and the group aims to have 47 all-electric models by the end of next year, double the number of 2022.

In North America, it is counting in particular on the new Ram 1500 REV pickup truck, touted as having an industry-busting range of 800 kilometres (500 miles) on a single charge.

It is set to hit the market in 2025.

North America remained the company's largest market, with sales rising 10 percent to 22.8 billion euros, while Europe sales also climbed 10 percent to 16.1 billion euros.

The sales growth overall is "largely due to continued improvement in the fulfilment of supplies of semiconductor orders", chief financial officer Richard Palmer told journalists on a conference call, adding that price increases had also driven revenue.

The company maintained its target of a double-digit operating margin for the full year, and Palmer said "short-term pricing should be relatively stable", after recent moves by Tesla to cut prices of its popular electric vehicles fed speculation that rivals would follow suit.

The industry is hoping for a rebound after three years of dampened demand in the wake of Covid, which saw new vehicle registrations in Europe drop to their lowest level since 1993.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage World Europe China Company Vehicles Vehicle Price Palmer Market Industry Fiat Tesla Peugeot Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chairman gives representation to ICCI in CDA Board ..

Chairman gives representation to ICCI in CDA Board Meetings

2 minutes ago
 Sabotage plan foiled, four arrested

Sabotage plan foiled, four arrested

2 minutes ago
 Stocks rise, dollar lower before Fed rate decision ..

Stocks rise, dollar lower before Fed rate decision

6 minutes ago
 Rain/thunderstorm expected in KP, GB, Kashmir, sou ..

Rain/thunderstorm expected in KP, GB, Kashmir, south Punjab

2 minutes ago
 MUET to start accepting online admission forms fro ..

MUET to start accepting online admission forms from May 5

2 minutes ago
 Russia Parliament Speaker Says to Demand Use of We ..

Russia Parliament Speaker Says to Demand Use of Weapons to Destroy 'Terrorist Ki ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.