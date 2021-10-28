UrduPoint.com

Stellantis's Car Production Chopped By Chip Shortage

Stellantis's car production chopped by chip shortage

Automaker Stellantis said Thursday that the shortage of computer chips plaguing the industry caused its production to come in nearly a third below plans

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Automaker Stellantis said Thursday that the shortage of computer chips plaguing the industry caused its production to come in nearly a third below plans.

The group which includes the Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot and Citroen brands, said it manufactured 600,000 vehicles, or 30 percent fewer than it had planned, during the July through September period.

