UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot To Improve Tax Recovery: SAPC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:13 PM

Steps afoot to improve tax recovery: SAPC

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SAPC) Punjab for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, said on Thursday that all possible steps were being taken for the improvement of tax recovery, prompt issuance of smart cards and number plates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SAPC) Punjab for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, said on Thursday that all possible steps were being taken for the improvement of tax recovery, prompt issuance of smart cards and number plates.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons during his maiden visit to Excise Directorate office here.

On the occasion, Director Excise Multan Division Abdullah Khan Jalbani and Director Bahawalpur Division Jam Siraj Ahmed were also present.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani said to solve the problems of people related to excise, set-up would be installed in South Punjab like Upper Punjab to ensure easy excess of smart cards and number plates to people.

He said excise department had inked an agreement with Pakistan Post Office and delivery of smart cards, number plates and other documents was being ensured at consumer's doorsteps.

The Special Assistant said, it was his first visit to the city and added that he would pay visit to every district across South Punjab.

He said despite shortage of staff and lack of facilities, tax collection of the three divisions of South Punjab was satisfactory.

Syed Rafaqat said recommendations would be sent to the Punjab Chief Minister for new recruitments in excise department to meet the shortage of staff, new building and other missing facilities.

He said consultation about establishment of excise police stations was underway and implementation would be done soon.

Replying to a query, he said tax ratio of South Punjab was low as compared to Lahore and Rawalpindi but there were less resources and more problems.

However, the incumbent government was paying special focus on the uplift of South Punjab to counter these issues.

He said establishment of University and Mother and Child Hospital in district like Layyah showed interest of the Chief Minister in the region.

To another question about inflation, he said inflation was an international issue and added that the provincial government was taking measures to overcome it.

Earlier, Syed Rafaqat Ali conducted meeting with three divisional officers of South Punjab in which officials briefed him on tax recovery and other issues and assured them that their problems would be resolved soon.

Special Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani also inspected various departments of excise department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Shortage Chief Minister Police Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Pakistan Post Media All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award reveals longlists for two ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award reveals longlists for two categories

11 seconds ago
 Etihad welcomes group of aircraft mechanics to its ..

Etihad welcomes group of aircraft mechanics to its national workforce

18 seconds ago
 Sanad, Rolls-Royce celebrate 10-year commitment to ..

Sanad, Rolls-Royce celebrate 10-year commitment to UAE’s aerospace industry

26 seconds ago
 Indonesia reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more ..

Indonesia reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

22 seconds ago
 Iraqi Flight From Minsk Canceled After EU Did Not ..

Iraqi Flight From Minsk Canceled After EU Did Not Fulfill Agreement With Airline ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany's Covid death toll passes 100,000 as infec ..

Germany's Covid death toll passes 100,000 as infections surge

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.