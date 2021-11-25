Steps afoot to improve tax recovery: SAPC

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SAPC) Punjab for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, said on Thursday that all possible steps were being taken for the improvement of tax recovery, prompt issuance of smart cards and number plates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SAPC) Punjab for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, said on Thursday that all possible steps were being taken for the improvement of tax recovery, prompt issuance of smart cards and number plates.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons during his maiden visit to Excise Directorate office here.

On the occasion, Director Excise Multan Division Abdullah Khan Jalbani and Director Bahawalpur Division Jam Siraj Ahmed were also present.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani said to solve the problems of people related to excise, set-up would be installed in South Punjab like Upper Punjab to ensure easy excess of smart cards and number plates to people.

He said excise department had inked an agreement with Pakistan Post Office and delivery of smart cards, number plates and other documents was being ensured at consumer's doorsteps.

The Special Assistant said, it was his first visit to the city and added that he would pay visit to every district across South Punjab.

He said despite shortage of staff and lack of facilities, tax collection of the three divisions of South Punjab was satisfactory.

Syed Rafaqat said recommendations would be sent to the Punjab Chief Minister for new recruitments in excise department to meet the shortage of staff, new building and other missing facilities.

He said consultation about establishment of excise police stations was underway and implementation would be done soon.

Replying to a query, he said tax ratio of South Punjab was low as compared to Lahore and Rawalpindi but there were less resources and more problems.

However, the incumbent government was paying special focus on the uplift of South Punjab to counter these issues.

He said establishment of University and Mother and Child Hospital in district like Layyah showed interest of the Chief Minister in the region.

To another question about inflation, he said inflation was an international issue and added that the provincial government was taking measures to overcome it.

Earlier, Syed Rafaqat Ali conducted meeting with three divisional officers of South Punjab in which officials briefed him on tax recovery and other issues and assured them that their problems would be resolved soon.

Special Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani also inspected various departments of excise department.