Open Menu

Steps Being Taken For Uplift Of Industries, Socioeconomic Conditions: SACM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Steps being taken for uplift of industries, socioeconomic conditions: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan has said that on the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, steps are being taken for promotion of industrialization, uplift of socioeconomic conditions of the people and utilization of the capabilities of the students of various universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan has said that on the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, steps are being taken for promotion of industrialization, uplift of socioeconomic conditions of the people and utilization of the capabilities of the students of various universities.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur on Friday.

Beside Rector of the University, Dr Mohammad Mujahid, Dr Abdul Mateen and large number of the stakeholders of industries and higher education also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting discussed in detail the best utilization of the capabilities of students in the industrial sector of the province.

They said that the under-graduate students at various universities were the real asset, who would be imparted training while keeping in view the requirements of the industrial sector. Therefore, they will not only find employment, rather they will also play their active role in the development of the country and the province, they said.

The Special Assistant thanked the participants and reaffirmed on behalf of the government for provision of full cooperation in enabling the students to play their due role in the development of the industrial sector.

He said that they were making efforts that the graduates of the universities could not need any recommendation in finding employment. He said that the purpose of their efforts was that the graduate should not have a simple papered degree, rather they have practical expertise in their respective trade and a requirement of the industry

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Haripur Commerce Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

TTP should be handled through coordination with Af ..

TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua

1 minute ago
 ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day ..

ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi

3 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for vari ..

PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country

3 minutes ago
 PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance i ..

PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana ..

3 minutes ago
 SBP provides practicable foundation for eliminatio ..

SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager

2 minutes ago
 FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector

FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector

3 minutes ago
AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-b ..

AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani

3 minutes ago
 Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal t ..

Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial

26 minutes ago
 Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamles ..

Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation

26 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar

Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar

18 minutes ago
 Teenager drowns in canal

Teenager drowns in canal

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate ..

Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saud ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business