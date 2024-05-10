Steps Being Taken For Uplift Of Industries, Socioeconomic Conditions: SACM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan has said that on the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, steps are being taken for promotion of industrialization, uplift of socioeconomic conditions of the people and utilization of the capabilities of the students of various universities
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan has said that on the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, steps are being taken for promotion of industrialization, uplift of socioeconomic conditions of the people and utilization of the capabilities of the students of various universities.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur on Friday.
Beside Rector of the University, Dr Mohammad Mujahid, Dr Abdul Mateen and large number of the stakeholders of industries and higher education also attended the meeting.
The participants of the meeting discussed in detail the best utilization of the capabilities of students in the industrial sector of the province.
They said that the under-graduate students at various universities were the real asset, who would be imparted training while keeping in view the requirements of the industrial sector. Therefore, they will not only find employment, rather they will also play their active role in the development of the country and the province, they said.
The Special Assistant thanked the participants and reaffirmed on behalf of the government for provision of full cooperation in enabling the students to play their due role in the development of the industrial sector.
He said that they were making efforts that the graduates of the universities could not need any recommendation in finding employment. He said that the purpose of their efforts was that the graduate should not have a simple papered degree, rather they have practical expertise in their respective trade and a requirement of the industry
Recent Stories
TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua
ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi
PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country
PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana ..
SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager
FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector
AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani
Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial
Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation
Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar
Teenager drowns in canal
Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saud ..
More Stories From Business
-
SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager2 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Korea sign Aide-Mémoire for Enhanced Development Cooperation 2024-202622 minutes ago
-
European stock markets hit record highs on rate cut hopes22 minutes ago
-
Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer1 hour ago
-
Salim calls for utilizing Turkish expertise in PIA's privatization2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 427 more points2 hours ago
-
Pakistan committed to promote green investment: Aurangzeb2 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases by 1.39 percent4 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.4,600 to Rs 243,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
European stock markets hit record highs on rate cut hopes2 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 May 20242 hours ago