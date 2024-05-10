Steps being taken for uplift of industries, socioeconomic conditions: SACM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan has said that on the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, steps are being taken for promotion of industrialization, uplift of socioeconomic conditions of the people and utilization of the capabilities of the students of various universities.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur on Friday.

Beside Rector of the University, Dr Mohammad Mujahid, Dr Abdul Mateen and large number of the stakeholders of industries and higher education also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting discussed in detail the best utilization of the capabilities of students in the industrial sector of the province.

They said that the under-graduate students at various universities were the real asset, who would be imparted training while keeping in view the requirements of the industrial sector. Therefore, they will not only find employment, rather they will also play their active role in the development of the country and the province, they said.

The Special Assistant thanked the participants and reaffirmed on behalf of the government for provision of full cooperation in enabling the students to play their due role in the development of the industrial sector.

He said that they were making efforts that the graduates of the universities could not need any recommendation in finding employment. He said that the purpose of their efforts was that the graduate should not have a simple papered degree, rather they have practical expertise in their respective trade and a requirement of the industry