Steps Demanded To Bail Out Troubled Textile Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:15 PM

Steps demanded to bail out troubled textile sector

The textile sector is facing a grave threat due to reduction in cotton production which should be noticed by the government, a business leader said Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) The textile sector is facing a grave threat due to reduction in cotton production which should be noticed by the government, a business leader said Friday.The government should allow duty-free import of at least five million bales of cotton to keep price normal otherwise high cost of doing business will hurt the largest export earning sector, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.

He said that the cotton crop is to see a reduction of 33 percent or almost five million bales which will hurt growers and textile millers.The import to bridge shortfall would require 1.5 billion Dollars while taxes will add to the cost, therefore, it should be waived, he said.Shahid Rasheed Butt said that steps should be taken to bail out growers who have seen part of their crops destroyed to pests and other factors.

