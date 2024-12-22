Open Menu

Steps To Broaden Tax Net Hailed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Steps to broaden tax net hailed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday commended the step of bringing all tax evaders and non-filers into the tax net to foster economic stability and enhance country’s financial framework.

Chairing the Council's board of Directors meeting here, he added that this move would significantly contribute in broadening tax base, ensuring a fairer distribution of tax burden among all bonafide tax payers. By targeting tax evasion and encouraging compliance, the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) is laying the foundation for a more transparent and equitable fiscal system.

"A widened tax base will increase revenue generation, enabling the state to invest in critical sectors for infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

It will also reduce the reliance on indirect taxes, which disproportionately affect low-income groups, thus promoting social equity," he added.

He mentioned that cut in monetary policy rate to stimulate investment is a strategic move that complements the broader economic vision. Lower interest rates make borrowing more affordable, encourage businesses to expand operations, create jobs, and drive economic growth. Together, these measures demonstrate the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment while ensuring fiscal discipline, he added.

This dual approach not only boosts investor confidence but also strengthens public trust in governance, ultimately paving the way for sustainable economic development and shared prosperity for all, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Sunday FBR All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

9 minutes ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

39 minutes ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

40 minutes ago
 DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

1 hour ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

2 hours ago
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

2 hours ago
 Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

4 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

6 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

6 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business