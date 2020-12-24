Steps under way for provision of skilled manpower: TEVTA chairperson

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique Thursday said that the Authority was taking all steps for provision of skilled manpower as per the need of the market.

Chairing the first Sector Skill Council For Textile & Garments here at TEVTA offices, he said the council had all the representation from textile and garments associations and it would make its best efforts to provide machinery and standard.

He said that the Sector Skill Council for Textile & Garments was the first of its kind initiative by TEVTA for textile and garments, set up on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directions.

He said the aim of formation of the body was to bridge the industry-academia gap by empowering the industry with a role in selecting relevant demand driven courses in view of required manpower skill, set curriculum development, training of trainers and identifying necessary labs and equipment.

TEVTA official Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham were also present.