UrduPoint.com

Steps Urged To Reduce Climatic Effects On Major Crops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Steps urged to reduce climatic effects on major crops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis Tuesday said agriculture production was under threat due to climate change in food-insecure regions, especially in Asian countries.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Faran Shahid here today he said various climate-driven extremes, i.e., drought, heat waves, erratic and intense rainfall patterns, storms, floods, and emerging insect pests have adversely affected the livelihood of the farmers.

He said future climatic predictions showed a significant increase in temperature, and erratic rainfall with higher intensity while variability exists in climatic patterns for climate extremes prediction.

For mid-century (2040–2069), it is projected that there will be a rise of 2.8°C in maximum temperature and a 2.2°C in minimum temperature in Pakistan,he added. He said to respond to the adverse effects of climate change scenarios, there is a need to optimize the climate-smart and resilient agricultural practices and technology for sustainable productivity.

He stressed the urgent need for conducting a proper case study to quantify climate change effects on rice and wheat crops and to develop adaptation strategies for the rice-wheat cropping system during the mid-century (2040–2069) as these two crops have significant contributions to food production.

He said a recent report predicted that there would be a yield reduction of 15.2% in rice and 14.1% in wheat that showed there would be a yield reduction of 17.2% in rice and 12% in wheat.

Adaptation technology, by modification in crop management like sowing time and density, nitrogen, and irrigation application have the potential to enhance the overall productivity and profitability of the rice-wheat cropping system under climate change scenarios.

Meher Kashif Younis said flowing opportunities such as altering sowing time and planting density of crops, crop rotation with legumes, agroforestry, mixed livestock systems, climate resilient plants, livestock and fish breeds, farming of monogastric livestock, early warning systems and decision support systems,climate, water, energy, and soil smart technologies, and promotion of biodiversity have the potential to reduce the negative effects of climate change.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Water Agriculture Drought Kyrgyzstan Wheat Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

55 minutes ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

55 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

55 minutes ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

55 minutes ago
 Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: S ..

Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.