UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sterling Hits Five-month Peak Above $1.30

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:26 PM

Sterling hits five-month peak above $1.30

The pound hit a five-month peak above $1.30 Monday on renewed Brexit optimism after Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested another extension to Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union.

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The pound hit a five-month peak above $1.30 Monday on renewed Brexit optimism after Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested another extension to Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union.

At about 0830 GMT, the pound reached the highest level since May at $1.3012, up from $1.2984 late in New York on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union New York Brexit May From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches communication EXPO countdow ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan names exciting young fast bowling stars M ..

9 minutes ago

Majority of Pakistanis (85%) say they met their sp ..

33 minutes ago

&#039;Mesh&#039; platform provides innovative solu ..

1 hour ago

PMDC stands dissolved after President Alvi signed ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon government in 11-hour reform drive as prot ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.