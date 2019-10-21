Sterling hits five-month peak above $1.30

The pound hit a five-month peak above $1.30 Monday on renewed Brexit optimism after Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested another extension to Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union.

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The pound hit a five-month peak above $1.30 Monday on renewed Brexit optimism after Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested another extension to Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union.

At about 0830 GMT, the pound reached the highest level since May at $1.3012, up from $1.2984 late in New York on Friday.