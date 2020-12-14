UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sterling Rebounds As Brexit Trade Talks Extended

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:52 PM

Sterling rebounds as Brexit trade talks extended

Sterling rebounded against the dollar on Monday as dealers eyed fresh hopes of a Brexit trade deal after Brussels and London decided to extend negotiations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Sterling rebounded against the Dollar on Monday as dealers eyed fresh hopes of a Brexit trade deal after Brussels and London decided to extend negotiations.

At about 0740 GMT, the pound gained 1.2 percent versus the greenback to $1.3380 and added 0.8 percent against the euro.

The British pound tumbled last week as fears intensified over a no-deal Brexit.

However, Britain and the European Union agreed Sunday to extend talks on a post-Brexit trade deal past a self-imposed deadline.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said after a crisis call that they would "go the extra mile" to find common ground in long-running talks.

"Currency traders feel much better as the Brexit deadline has been extended again while the topsy curvy trade talks continue between the UK and the EU," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"The fact is that lawmakers have given the Brexit talks another chance, traders are hoping that Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen will both reach a deal at the last minute."In equities, London's benchmark FTSE 100 stocks index turned flat at the open.

And in the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.9 percent and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.8 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar European Union Brussels London Paris Frankfurt United Kingdom Euro Brexit Stocks Sunday

Recent Stories

Smog, very cold weather forecast for city

3 minutes ago

Woman injured due to unprovoked Indian firing, say ..

20 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbein ..

26 minutes ago

Govt's positive strategy to reduce price of sugar ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close lower on 14 December 2020

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $49.58 a barrel F ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.