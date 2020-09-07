UrduPoint.com
Sterling Sinks 1% Against Dollar On No-deal Brexit Fear

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

Sterling sinks 1% against dollar on no-deal Brexit fear

London, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Sterling on Monday sank after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set an October 15 deadline for a post-Brexit EU trade agreement, raising concerns the country could be left with no deal.

Heading into midday in London, sterling shed 1.0 percent to stand at $1.3150. It was also down 0.8 percent against the European single Currency.

