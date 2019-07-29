UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sterling Sinks On Brexit Woes As London Stocks Soar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

Sterling sinks on Brexit woes as London stocks soar

The pound fell to levels not seen in over two years on Monday as a no-deal Brexit seemed ever more likely, while London stocks surged thanks to bubbling takeover activity

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The pound fell to levels not seen in over two years on Monday as a no-deal Brexit seemed ever more likely, while London stocks surged thanks to bubbling takeover activity.

"The British pound started weakening sharply today, with the market awaking to the reality of a new UK government, its rather combative stance on the current EU-UK Brexit deal and its open remarks on the rising probability of a no deal Brexit," said ING strategist Petr Krpata.

Calling the fall a "meltdown", Krpata said sterling's woes were unlikely to be over, as "politics should remain the key negative for sterling in the months to come".

Monday's level in terms of the Dollar was the worst since March 2017.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to lead Britain out of the EU on October 31 even if this means doing so without a divorce agreement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Divorce London Lead United Kingdom Brexit March October Stocks 2017 Market Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts 4th UAE-Turkmenistan Political Con ..

14 seconds ago

Present democratic govt performing better than pas ..

43 seconds ago

112 power pilferers caught in Multan

45 seconds ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia support project to improve livel ..

15 minutes ago

Dana Gas share of collections rose to AED 293 mm i ..

15 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister opens Govt House Murree for ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.