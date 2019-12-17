Sterling slides on no-deal Brexit fears

(@imziishan)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Sterling sank Tuesday on no-deal Brexit fears, after news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outlaw an extension to EU membership beyond the end of next year.

The pound was down 1.2 percent at $1.3171, compared with late on Monday in New York. The euro surged 1.2 percent to 84.56 pence.