UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sterling Slides On No-deal Brexit Fears

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:01 PM

Sterling slides on no-deal Brexit fears

Sterling sank Tuesday on no-deal Brexit fears, after news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outlaw an extension to EU membership beyond the end of next year

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Sterling sank Tuesday on no-deal Brexit fears, after news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outlaw an extension to EU membership beyond the end of next year.

The pound was down 1.2 percent at $1.3171, compared with late on Monday in New York. The euro surged 1.2 percent to 84.56 pence.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister New York Euro Brexit

Recent Stories

High Performance camp for 10 players commences at ..

5 minutes ago

Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament futsal ..

13 minutes ago

APML rejects decision against Musharraf, calls it ..

14 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate UN Arabic Language Day

18 minutes ago

ADFD approves US$5 million for social services pro ..

18 minutes ago

PPP leader Khursheed Shah allowed bail in assets b ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.