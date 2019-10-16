Sterling stands firm as Brexit hopes build, equities rise

The pound held most of its gains Wednesday after hitting a five-month high on growing hopes that Britain and the European Union are close to a Brexit deal, while equity markets remained buoyed despite signs of fresh China-US tensions over Hong Kong

Sterling surged Tuesday as negotiators voiced optimism that they could strike an agreement that would avoid Britain crashing out of the EU at the end of the month.

With the two sides hunkered down in Brussels, Johnson's office said he had held a "constructive" and "good discussion" with France's Emmanuel Macron, who also hailed "positive momentum" for the talks.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said a text must be on the table by early Wednesday if it is to be put before leaders at the two-day EU summit starting Thursday.

But officials said talks could always resume next week and a special summit be called just in time for Johnson to fulfil his pledge to lead Britain out of the bloc on October 31.

The developments indicate some sort of agreement on the vexed question of Northern Ireland in the divorce, which had been holding up negotiations.

Signs of a breakthrough sent the pound rallying to $1.28 in London, a level not touched since May, and while it has tailed off slightly, the unit remains relatively healthy, with some observers tipping it to soar if a deal is reached.