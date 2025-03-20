Stock Climb Before Fed Decision, Gold Hits Fresh High
European and US stocks mostly rose on Wednesday a Fed rate decision, while gold set a new record high as geopolitical concerns returned to the fore
"There is a modicum of buy-the-dip interest in the mega-cap stocks, which led yesterday's slide" on Wall Street said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
The US Federal Reserve was widely expected to extend its rate cut pause later on Wednesday Investors were eagerly awaiting comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell about how the bank seeks to chart a path through the economic turbulence unleashed by US President Donald Trump's ever-changing approach to tariffs.
"One should expect the overarching message from Fed Chair Powell to be that the Fed is waiting to see what policies are enacted, and their effects on economic activity, before making any additional policy moves," said O'Hare.
That may make the Fed's updated Summary of Economic Projections the main event for investors. The previously quarterly summary, issued in December, predicted two interest rate cuts in 2025.
But Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the possibility of more cuts may not cheer investors.
"Even the prospect of lowering borrowing costs unlikely to provide much solace given that they would be seen as indicating increasing weakness in the US economy," she said.
Many economists have warned that the tariffs -- which are being met with retaliation by some countries -- will tip the US economy, and possibly others, into recession.
Wall Street stocks were higher in early afternoon trading.
In Europe, Paris rose, London was flat and Frankfurt succumbed to profit-taking.
Official data showed eurozone inflation eased more than previously estimated in February, driven by a slowdown in consumer price increases in Germany.
Inflation in the single currency area slowed to 2.3 percent last month, a slight change from the 2.4 percent figure published on March 3.
Meanwhile, the price of gold, seen as a safe-haven investment, struck a record high above $3,045 an ounce. That came on fears of a fresh upsurge in hostilities in the Middle East after Israel launched its most intense strikes on Gaza since a ceasefire with Hamas took effect.
Oil prices edged higher, even as Hamas said it remained open to negotiations while calling for pressure on Israel to implement a Gaza truce.
In Moscow, Russia accused Ukraine of trying to "derail" agreements reached between Vladimir Putin and Trump to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.
Elsewhere, the Turkish lira plunged to an all-time low against the dollar on Wednesday, after police raided the home of Istanbul's powerful opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.
The currency hit a low of more than 40 liras per dollar after the mayor, a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained over a corruption probe, a move denounced by his opposition CHP party as a "coup".
Trading on Istanbul stock exchange was temporarily halted and it finished the day 8.7 percent lower.
The yen gave up initial gains against the dollar after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates on hold, warning about "high uncertainties" including over trade.
Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index also gave up gains to end lower.
- Key figures around 1630 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 41,873.08 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.8 percent at 5,661.64
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 17,699.44
London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 8, (close)
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 8,171.47 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.4 percent at 23,288.06 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 37,751.88 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 percent at 24,771.14 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,426.43 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0884 from $1.0944 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at 1.2973 from 1.3003
Dollar/yen: UP at 149.88 yen from 149.36 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.89 pence from 84.16 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $66.93 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.3 percent at $70.77 per barrel
