Stock Exchange gains 589 points 03 July 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange psx ) on Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index surged by 589 points (1.72%) to close at 34,896 points.

A total of 130.43 million shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.818 billion.

Out of 333 companies, share prices of 239 companies recorded increase while 81 companies registered decrease whereas 13 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 11.69 million shares and its price per share increased by Rs 0.91 to close at Rs 17.18, followed by TRG Pakistan Limited with a volume of 7.96 million and its price per share increased by Rs 0.67 to close at Rs 17.87 and Unity Foods with a volume of 7.37 million and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.13 to close at Rs 11.17.