Stock Exchange loses 148 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 148.34 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 0.35 percent, closing at 42,007.14 points against 42,155.48 points on the last working day.

A total of 238,657,372 shares were traded during the day compared to 304,838,249 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.853 billion against Rs 9.845 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 122 of them recorded gain and 204 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 34,446,000 shares at Rs 3.06 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 30,541,000 at Rs 1.51 and Telecard Limited with 16,271,000 at Rs 11.66 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 200 per share price, closing at Rs 5,980 whereas the runner up was Reliance Cotton with Rs 36 rise in per share price to Rs 594.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 85.50 per share closing at Rs 1,054.50 followed by Bhanero Textile with Rs 84.37 decline to close at Rs 1,040.63.