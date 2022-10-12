UrduPoint.com

Stock Exchange Loses 148 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Stock Exchange loses 148 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 148.34 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 0.35 percent, closing at 42,007.14 points against 42,155.48 points on the last working day.

A total of 238,657,372 shares were traded during the day compared to 304,838,249 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.853 billion against Rs 9.845 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 122 of them recorded gain and 204 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 34,446,000 shares at Rs 3.06 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 30,541,000 at Rs 1.51 and Telecard Limited with 16,271,000 at Rs 11.66 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 200 per share price, closing at Rs 5,980 whereas the runner up was Reliance Cotton with Rs 36 rise in per share price to Rs 594.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 85.50 per share closing at Rs 1,054.50 followed by Bhanero Textile with Rs 84.37 decline to close at Rs 1,040.63.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Telecard Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

1 hour ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

1 hour ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

1 hour ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

1 hour ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.