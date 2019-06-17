UrduPoint.com
Stock Exchange Loses 404 Points 17 June 2019

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed a bearish trend as KSE 100 index declined by 404.13 points (1.15%) to close at 35,168 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed a bearish trend as KSE 100 index declined by 404.13 points (1.15%) to close at 35,168 points.

A total of 87.297 million shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.337 billion.

Out of 340 companies, share prices of 91 companies recorded increase while 226 companies registered decrease whereas 23 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were MLCF with a volume of 13.819 million and its price per share increased by Rs 1.08 to close at Rs 25.3, followed by TRG with a volume of 11.376 million and its price per share increased by Rs 0.03 to close at Rs 17.72 and JSCL with a volume of 10.433 million and its price per share increased by Rs1 to close at Rs 8.7.

