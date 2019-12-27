UrduPoint.com
Stock Exchange Posts Bearish Trend

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:25 PM

Stock exchange posts bearish trend

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 Index fell by 279 points (0.68%) to 40,848 points from 41,127 points on previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 Index fell by 279 points (0.68%) to 40,848 points from 41,127 points on previous day.

A total of 146,610,620 shares valuing Rs 7.7 billion were traded against 132,017,420 shares of Rs 6.52 billion during the last trading day.

Shares of 348 companies were transacted, out of which 116 recorded gain and 211 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 remained unchanged.

The top three traded companies were, WTL with a volume of 31,803,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.38, UNITY with a volume of 22,682,500 shares and price per share of Rs 15.69, and HASCOLR1 with a volume of 22,402,500 and price per share of Rs 10.18.

