UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Exchange Sheds 325 Points

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:27 PM

Stock Exchange sheds 325 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 325.93 points (0.94%) to close at 34,570 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday witnessed a bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 325.93 points (0.94%) to close at 34,570 points.

A total of 88,946,330 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.95 billion.

Out of 298 companies, share prices of 59 companies recorded increase while 221 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were KEL with a volume of 8.979 million shares and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 4.32, followed by TRG Pakistan Limited with a volume of 8.243 million and its price per share also decreased by Rs 0.71 to close at Rs 17.87 and MLCF with a volume of 7.597 million and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.96 to close at Rs 25.33.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab University library organises session on 'Jo ..

43 seconds ago

Disappointed with quality of cricket at this World ..

45 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

46 seconds ago

3,590 beauty parlours, saloons registered in Multa ..

48 seconds ago

Etihad Airways celebrates deployment of Boeing 787 ..

13 minutes ago

Three drug-pushers rounded up in Sialkot

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.