Stock Exchange stays bearish

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index shed 486 points (1.64%) to close at 29,672 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index shed 486 points (1.64%) to close at 29,672 points.

A total of 85,796,740 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.66 billion.

Out of 289 companies, share prices of 77 companies recorded increase while 197 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were KEL with a volume of 10,088,500 and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.

17 and closed at Rs 3.05, WTL with a volume of 5,348,500 and its price per share also went down by Rs 0.01 to Rs 0.75 and MLCF with a volume of 4,723,000 as its price per share also decreased by Rs 0.96 to Rs 17.19.

The top advancer was JATM with increase of Rs 0.98 per share (64.05%), closing at Rs 2.51 while TSMF was runner up with the increase of Rs 0.75 per share, closing at Rs 2.8.

The top decliner was KSTM with decrease of Rs 0.65 per share (50%), closing at Rs 0.65 followed by PINL with decline of Rs 0.96 (20.6%) and closed at Rs 3.69 per share.