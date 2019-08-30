UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Exchange Stays Bearish

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Stock Exchange stays bearish

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index shed 486 points (1.64%) to close at 29,672 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index shed 486 points (1.64%) to close at 29,672 points.

A total of 85,796,740 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.66 billion.

Out of 289 companies, share prices of 77 companies recorded increase while 197 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were KEL with a volume of 10,088,500 and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.

17 and closed at Rs 3.05, WTL with a volume of 5,348,500 and its price per share also went down by Rs 0.01 to Rs 0.75 and MLCF with a volume of 4,723,000 as its price per share also decreased by Rs 0.96 to Rs 17.19.

The top advancer was JATM with increase of Rs 0.98 per share (64.05%), closing at Rs 2.51 while TSMF was runner up with the increase of Rs 0.75 per share, closing at Rs 2.8.

The top decliner was KSTM with decrease of Rs 0.65 per share (50%), closing at Rs 0.65 followed by PINL with decline of Rs 0.96 (20.6%) and closed at Rs 3.69 per share.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited Premier Insurance Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited J.A. Textile Mills Limited Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Kashmir freedom movement to succeed: Ghulam Sarwar ..

1 minute ago

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) ..

1 minute ago

Artists, employees of Lok Virsa organize rally to ..

1 minute ago

International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIU ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan sent strong message to international com ..

9 minutes ago

Public and private universities observe Kashmir So ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.