Open Menu

Stock Market Crosses Historic 55,000 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Stock market crosses historic 55,000 points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A new record has been established in the Pakistan stock market, crossing the level of 55000 points for the first time in the country's history.

The last day of the business week also witnessed a tremendous boom in the stock market, with the Hundred Index recording an increase of more than 1,000 points at the opening of the business.

The 100 index is trading at the level of 55 000.

253 points after a strong rise in the stock market.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 100 index closed at 54000.261 points on the closing of business yesterday (Thursday).

Pakistan Stock Market sources sources told APP that according to the ongoing record-setting in the stock market, investors’ confidence is being restored in view of the positive economic scenario.

They said that it was expected that the trend of growth will continue in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Market

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path t ..

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path to World Cup semi-finals

1 hour ago
 Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-h ..

Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-husband

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

2 hours ago
 PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

2 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

4 hours ago
IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

5 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

5 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business