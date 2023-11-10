Stock market crosses historic 55,000 points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A new record has been established in the Pakistan stock market, crossing the level of 55000 points for the first time in the country's history.

The last day of the business week also witnessed a tremendous boom in the stock market, with the Hundred Index recording an increase of more than 1,000 points at the opening of the business.

The 100 index is trading at the level of 55 000.

253 points after a strong rise in the stock market.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 100 index closed at 54000.261 points on the closing of business yesterday (Thursday).

Pakistan Stock Market sources sources told APP that according to the ongoing record-setting in the stock market, investors’ confidence is being restored in view of the positive economic scenario.

They said that it was expected that the trend of growth will continue in the future.