Stock market fluctuates after crossing 40,000-level

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Pakistan's stock market on Tuesday has been fluctuating after it stormed past the 40,000-level yesterday. The benchmark KSE 100-share Index today touched 40,444.05 points and then returned to 39,787.74 points.Yesterday, the index propelled by massive 836 points and rose to 40,124 points.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Pakistan's benchmark KSE-100 rose 2.1% to close at the highest level in more than nine months.

The key index has surged 40% since a low in August that makes it the top global performer globally."This is big for the nation that has been dealing with an economic slowdown," said Faisal Bilwani, head of international sales at Alfalah CLSA Securities. "Investor confidence is changing to positive."