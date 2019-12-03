UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Market Fluctuates After Crossing 40,000-level

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Stock market fluctuates after crossing 40,000-level

Pakistan's stock market on Tuesday has been fluctuating after it stormed past the 40,000-level yesterday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Pakistan's stock market on Tuesday has been fluctuating after it stormed past the 40,000-level yesterday. The benchmark KSE 100-share Index today touched 40,444.05 points and then returned to 39,787.74 points.Yesterday, the index propelled by massive 836 points and rose to 40,124 points.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Pakistan's benchmark KSE-100 rose 2.1% to close at the highest level in more than nine months.

The key index has surged 40% since a low in August that makes it the top global performer globally."This is big for the nation that has been dealing with an economic slowdown," said Faisal Bilwani, head of international sales at Alfalah CLSA Securities. "Investor confidence is changing to positive."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange August Market Top

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit goods worth AED2.5 ..

36 minutes ago

Sexual abuse of girls, women at Kashana Lahore: LH ..

39 minutes ago

Russia Would Welcome Mongolia as Full-Fledged Memb ..

11 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs60 billion by ..

11 minutes ago

People impeding legislation in national interest, ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.