Stock market rebound as lockdowns ease

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic rebounded on Monday from last week's losses as optimism over easing lockdowns won out over fear of surging coronavirus infections.

Most of the session was tepid "with the positive implications of easing lockdown measures weighed up against surging COVID-19 cases throughout the US," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading firm IG.

But by the close, European key markets were more than one percent higher, helped by steady gains on Wall Street over the New York morning.

"US stocks are trimming some of last week's tumble that came courtesy of exacerbated concerns regarding a potential second wave of COVID-19," said analysts at the Charles Schwab brokerage.

London got a mild boost from investors welcoming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the coronavirus crisis needed the type of massive economic response US president Franklin D. Roosevelt mobilised to tackle the Great Depression.

Travel stocks were up, with both TUI and EasyJet surging higher.

BP's share price jumped after the British energy major, hit hard by weak oil demand, announced the sale of its petrochemical business to privately-owned rival Ineos.

Earlier, Asian equity markets had tanked in response to rising virus cases in the US, and after China imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people in a province surrounding Beijing to contain a fresh cluster, with a city official calling the situation "severe and complicated".

Bars in Los Angeles and six other counties in California -- with a joint population of more than 13 million people -- were ordered to close again, just over a week after reopening, while San Francisco was stalling its easing measures.

- Key figures around 1540 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 1.1 percent at 6,225.77 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.2 percent at 12,232.12 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 4,945.46 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 3,232.02 New York - Dow: UP 1.6 percent at 25,413.13 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.3 percent at 21,995.04 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 1.0 percent at 24,301.28 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 2,961.52 (close) West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.5 percent at $39.05 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.1 percent at $41.37 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1240 from $1.1219 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 107.72 Yen from 107.22 yenPound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2272 from $1.2336Euro/pound: UP at 91.57 pence from 90.94