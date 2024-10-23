Stock markets and oil prices retreat

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) European and US stock markets moved lower Wednesday as investors focused on company earnings, bond yields and the outlook for the US and Chinese economies.

The Dollar rose against major rival currencies while oil prices retreated.

"Rising Treasury yields continue to be a major topic of conversation mainly because the market isn't entirely clear about why they are going up like they are," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

The yield on 10-year US government bonds has risen to 4.24 percent from 3.73 percent one month ago.

"A more market-friendly explanation suggests they are a byproduct of an improved growth outlook that bodes well for earnings," said O'Hare.

"A less market-friendly explanation is that rising Treasury yields reflect burgeoning concerns about the budget deficit and inflation heating up again," he added.

With the US economy in rude health, bets on another bumper cut to interest rates at the Federal Reserve's next meeting have dwindled, supporting the dollar.

"Another key factor has been the Trump Trade," said Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

- Trump Trade -

The Trump Trade describes investors acting in expectation of the economic and political policies of a potential second Trump administration in the United States.

"Betting odds now show a 60-38 advantage for Donald Trump and markets are clearly agreeing with this with yields and the dollar pushing higher as traders expect a rise in public spending and inflation if he is elected," said Sabin Hathorn.

US bond yields are at their highest since July, with analysts arguing that a Trump win could see a renewed rise to inflation as the former president favours tax cuts.

Independent analyst Stephen Innes said the Trump Trade "has shaken the bond market, forcing some bond traders to pull their heads out of the sand as real jitters emerge about the fiscal landscape post-election".

Investors were also keeping tabs on corporate earnings reports.

Shares in Boeing dropped more than three percent after the aerospace giant reported a whopping $6.2 billion quarterly loss.

A six-week labour strike has weighed on its commercial plane division while costly problems dragged down its defence and space business.

About 33,000 IAM workers in the US Pacific Northwest walked off the job on September 13. The union is slated to vote on a new contract that could end the stoppage later Wednesday.

Tesla reports after the US markets close.

Away from company results, shares in Tokyo Metro rocketed 45 percent in Japan's biggest initial public offering for six years.

Shares in McDonald's sank more than seven percent at one point as investors reacted to news that one person died and dozens became sick following a severe E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

Gold struck yet another record high with the precious metal profiting from its haven status as markets struggle to nail down a winner in the upcoming US presidential election and fears of an escalating crisis in the middle East.

Crude futures slid more than one percent having shot higher Tuesday on an indicator pointing to increased demand in China which is taking measures to stimulate its flagging economy, the world's second biggest after the United States.