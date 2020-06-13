UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Markets Bounce Back After Heavy Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:04 AM

Stock markets bounce back after heavy losses

US and European stock markets were higher Friday as investors turned buyers again after the previous day's rout on coronavirus economic fallout fears and the likelihood of a second wave of the pandemic in the United States

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):US and European stock markets were higher Friday as investors turned buyers again after the previous day's rout on coronavirus economic fallout fears and the likelihood of a second wave of the pandemic in the United States.

The magnitude of the earthquake caused by the COVID-19 outbreak was brought home by official data showing the British economy shrank 20.4 percent month-on-month in April.

If everybody agreed that April was likely to be a disastrous month, the figures were still awful and suggest any recovery will take longer than many hope.

After sharp losses overnight on Wall Street's Thursday reverse, Asia fell sharply but then steadied somewhat before Europe reversed early losses to show gains of 1.0 percent in London, 0.6 percent in Frankfurt and 1.5 percent in Paris.

In New York, the DJIA opened with a sharp advance of 2.7 percent, still leaving it with some way to go to erase Thursday's loss of nearly seven percent.

- 'Buying on the dip' - "As if it was not already clear that we are living through extraordinary times, investors are piling back into stock on Friday after a sharp sell-off a day earlier," said analyst Craig Erlam at trading group OANDA.

"While yesterday's 6.9-percent plunge in the Dow is not even in the top three worst days this year, it is still a quite remarkable daily drop historically.

"Today's rebound may not last... but these markets are very strange and I wouldn't be surprised if it's instead being perceived as a 'buy the dip' opportunity." Europe tumbled Thursday on growing virus concerns, with Frankfurt down 4.5 percent, London losing 4.0 percent and Paris sinking 4.7 percent.

Global equities dived as investors worried about a second US virus wave and after the US Federal Reserve warned of a "highly uncertain" economic outlook because of the pandemic.

Stocks have blasted higher since hitting a deep trough three months ago, supported by trillions of dollars in government and central bank funding and an easing of lockdown measures.

But the optimism on trading floors was shattered Wednesday when Fed boss Jerome Powell signalled the world's top economy would take some time to bounce back from the crisis.

While his comments, and the bank's decision to keep interest rates at near zero for at least two years, was as expected, the dose of reality jolted traders.

That coincided with figures showing a spike in new infections in key states including Texas, California, Arizona and Florida, which fanned concerns of a new wave as the nation slowly reopens.

Asian markets fell further, but losses were shallower than earlier in the day and much lighter than on Wall Street on Thursday, where all three main indexes were routed.

- Key figures around 1300 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 1.5 percent at 6,168.92 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.1 percent at 12,095.52 Paris - CAC 40: UP 2.0 percent at 4,909.74 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.5 percent at 3,192.81 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.8 percent at 22,305.48 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.7 percent at 24,301.38 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 2,919.74 (close) New York - Dow: UP 2.7 percent at 25,794.26 West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $36.71 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.3 percent at $39.03 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1303 from $1.1299 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 107.341yen from 106.87 yenPound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2591 from $1.2602Euro/pound: UP at 89.80 pence from 89.66

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Earthquake World Europe Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Buy Powell Craig New York Florida United States Euro April May Market All From Government Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

4 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.