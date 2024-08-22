Stock Markets Buoyed By US Rate Cut Hopes
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Stock markets rose on Thursday on growing optimism that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month
Wall Street got off on the right foot at the open, adding to the previous day's gains.
London, Paris and Frankfurt were up in afternoon deals after Tokyo and Hong Kong finished higher.
The Dollar has been under pressure from expectations of lower rates, though it pared down some losses against the euro and the Yen on Thursday.
Investor confidence in a rate cut grew after minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that most members believed that it would be "appropriate" to lower borrowing costs in September.
Traders were also buoyed by official figures showing that US employers added around 68,000 fewer jobs monthly in the year to March than initially estimated.
