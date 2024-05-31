Stock Markets Diverge As Inflation Takes Centre Stage
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Equity markets diverged Friday as traders fixed attention on inflation numbers from the eurozone and the United States for clues on the outlook for interest-rate cuts
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Equity markets diverged Friday as traders fixed attention on inflation numbers from the eurozone and the United States for clues on the outlook for interest-rate cuts.
Paris and Frankfurt indices were slightly lower in midday deals after official data showed eurozone inflation rose faster than expected in May.
London was up while Asia's main equity markets closed mixed.
Analysts said the eurozone reading was unlikely to stop the European Central Bank from lowering rates on June 6 -- but what occurs beyond was less clear.
"From a market perspective, the euro has found itself back in favour, with the diminishing hopes of three 2024 cuts (by the ECB) bringing a reversal of the weakness seen for much of this week," Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, said following the inflation data.
Attention later in the day turns to the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index and what this measure of inflation could mean for the Federal Reserve's future interest-rate policy.
"Today will see a big focus on the Fed's favoured core PCE inflation metric, with markets likely to take on a somewhat subdued tone until we get greater clarity on this key data point," Mahony added.
Bets on the number of Fed reductions, if any, this year have been whittled down owing to a string of outsized US data and warnings from decision-makers that they want to see strong evidence prices are under control before moving.
Most have called for American borrowing costs to be kept elevated for some time, while some have even advocated for another hike.
There was little reaction to data Friday showing China's factory activity contracted in May for the first time in three months, denting fragile optimism about the recovery in the world's second biggest economy behind the US.
- Oil prices down before OPEC+ -
Oil prices retreated Friday before a weekend meeting of the OPEC+ cartel that is likely to maintain its level of output cuts amid a fragile global economy.
Analysts told AFP they expected the status quo to be upheld at the online gathering Sunday even if larger cuts could boost crude prices and income for the grouping's members, which include Saudi Arabia and Russia.
- Key figures around 1045 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 8,264.16 points
Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 7,978.02
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 18,482.52
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 percent at 4,987.08
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 38,119.96 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.8 percent at 18,079.61 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,086.81 (close)
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.9 percent at 38,111.48 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0849 from $1.0834 on Thursday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2720 from $1.2733
Dollar/yen: UP at 157.26 from 156.82 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 85.31 from 85.07 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 at $77.86 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $81.51 per barrel
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders ensuring ban on smoking at publ ..
Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi counterpart
Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title defence alive
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points
Minor kid crushes under tractor trolley to death
Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May
FCCI, EIC ink MoU to launch joint ventures
AIOU Mirpur to sign MoU with British City Council
Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..
Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs
University of Veterinary & Animal Science holds interactive session
Russia says exchanged 75 captured servicemen with Ukraine
More Stories From Business
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points19 minutes ago
-
Value of China's int'l trade in goods, services up 13 pct in April42 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May22 minutes ago
-
More than 30 pct of Vietnamese consumers interested in EVs1 hour ago
-
Sino- Pakistan discuss bilateral cooperation in satellite technology2 hours ago
-
Gold up by Rs 500 per tola to Rs 241,7002 hours ago
-
Euro zone inflation edges back up, but ECB rate cut still on cards16 minutes ago
-
SECP initiates consultation on securities managers regulations3 hours ago
-
Pak-Kuwait to sign a loan agreement US$ 25 million in post JMC5 hours ago
-
Around 21,870 retailers register under FBR's Tajir Dost Scheme by 30 May: FBR6 hours ago
-
Imports of agriculture chemicals grew by 5.38%7 hours ago
-
Container throughput at China's ports up 9 pct in January-April7 hours ago