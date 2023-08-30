Stock markets diverge as rally fades

Stock markets diverged Wednesday as a global rally faded despite more data that soothed fears of a further rise in US interest rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ):Stock markets diverged Wednesday as a global rally faded despite more data that soothed fears of a further rise in US interest rates.

Wall Street edged higher at the opening bell as private sector hiring and wage growth data came in softer than expected, while second quarter GDP growth was revised down to 2.1 percent on an annual measure.

"Today's slightly softer than expected economic numbers on top of the weaker numbers yesterday appear to be adding weight to the idea of a Fed pause in September, adding to further downward pressure on yields into the bargain," said CMC Markets UK analyst Michael Hewson.

Lower yields on bonds tend to boost stocks as they signify lower borrowing costs for companies.

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell last week said last week the US central bank stands ready to hike interest rates further, having already pushed them to a two-decade high to tame prices, if data shows the economy continues to grow strongly and price pressures persist.

But this data-dependent approach was understood by markets as keeping open the possibility interest rates may not go any higher if data shows US economic growth moderating.

That set off strong gains at the beginning of the week, particularly after Tuesday's softer-than-expected JOLTS report on US job openings, which analysts said would give monetary policymakers room to hold off on lifting borrowing costs further.

The cooling of rate expectations helped bring US Treasury yields down and even allowed investors to bring forward bets on a rate cut to June from July, according to Bloomberg News.

"Signs of America's cooling economy have raised hopes that the pause button will be pushed on punishing interest rate hikes," noted Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

But with stocks having posted solid gains in recent days, the rally may be running out of steam.

"We suspect traders might be showing some hesitation, thinking that this heady action can't persist or, at least, opting to wait and see if it does," said analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.

com.

The Dow slid into negative territory during morning trading but clawed back into the green as European markets closed. The broader S&P 500 index as well as the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted modest gains.

Investors may also be showing caution as more data is due out later this week: the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation -- the personal consumption expenditures price index -- as well as data on non-farm payrolls and factory activity.

In Europe, London stocks rose while Frankfurt and Paris fell.

Tokyo closed higher but Shanghai and Hong Kong flattened.

The dollar slid against its major rival currencies.

Focus was also on China after a report said its biggest state-backed banks would slash rates on mortgages and deposits as part of a drive to support the country's beleaguered property sector.

After Asian markets closed China's debt-hit real estate giant Country Garden reported half-year losses of approximately $6.7 billion as it flirts with a potentially catastrophic default.

The company's cash flow problems have ignited fears that it could collapse and spread turbulence through China's economy and financial system.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 34,889.80 points London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,473.67 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 15,891.93 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,364.40 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 4,315.31 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 32,333.46 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 18,482.86 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,137.14 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0932 from $1.0884 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2727 from $1.2644 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 145.82 yen from 145.87 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.89 pence from 86.05 penceBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $85.18 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $80.97 per barrel