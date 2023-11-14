Open Menu

Stock Markets Diverge Before US Inflation Data

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Stock markets struck a mixed note Tuesday as caution prevailed before key US inflation data, which could spell major implications for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate plans

London stocks edged lower as official data showed UK wages rose faster than inflation, reigniting concerns that British interest rates could remain at multi-year highs for longer than thought, or even increase further.

Official data, however, is expected to reveal on Wednesday a sharp fall in British annual inflation.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt and Paris gained approaching the half-way stage, after a similarly mixed showing in Asia.

Wall Street's three main bourses provided a tepid lead as traders bided their time before the closely watched consumer price index (CPI) report, as well as other key figures including retail sales and jobless claims.

Oil prices won further support from an upbeat market outlook from the OPEC cartel of crude producers, while the dollar wavered.

- 'On edge of seats' -

"Investors are on the edge of their seats, waiting for the latest scoop on US inflation data to take a fresh direction in both stock and bond markets," added SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

CPI is forecast to have hit 3.3 percent in October, down from 3.7 percent in September, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

But that is still well above the Fed's two percent target.

A number of Fed decision-makers are also lined up to make speeches, which will be pored over for their views on the central bank's best course of action as they try to bring prices under control without tipping the economy into recession.

More Stories From Business