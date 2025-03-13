Stock Markets Diverge Tracking Global Tensions
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 10:32 PM
European stock markets rose Thursday after losses in Asia and a mixed showing on Wall Street, as concerns about the global impact of President Donald Trump's trade war overshadowed positive US inflation data
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) European stock markets rose Thursday after losses in Asia and a mixed showing on Wall Street, as concerns about the global impact of President Donald Trump's trade war overshadowed positive US inflation data.
Traders were meanwhile waiting on a decision from Russia on whether to mirror Ukraine's acceptance of a 30-day ceasefire as proposed by the United States.
"Investors remain on the edge of their seat as they weigh up the impact of tariffs and whether ceasefire talks will yield an agreement between Russia and Ukraine," noted Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
"Despite a small bounce-back last night on Wall Street, nervousness prevailed."
Gold, seen as a safe-haven investment, came close to reaching a new record high, while the dollar was fairly steady against its main rivals.
While attention has been mostly on the trade saga in recent weeks, Wednesday provided a little relief as data showed US consumer inflation slowed slightly more than expected in February -- the first full month of Trump's second term.
The report also revealed that core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, came in below consensus.
But the overriding issue for investors is Trump's trade policy, which this week saw him impose tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminium, hitting numerous nations from Brazil to South Korea, as well as the European Union.
Canada responded with more than US$21 billion in additional tariffs on US goods, while Brussels said it would target $28 billion in US goods from April.
There has been growing concern among investors that Trump's tariffs and pledges to slash taxes, regulations and immigration would reignite inflation, force the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates again and cause a recession.
Analysts pointed out that the latest inflation figures, while welcome, had to be taken in context.
National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland said it was "worth noting the data was for February and thus largely pre-dates any potential tariff impacts".
- Key figures around 1040 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 8,574.35 points
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 8,030.61
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 22,725.67
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 36,790.03 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.6 percent at 23,462.65 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,358.73 (close)
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 41,350.93 points (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0870 from $1.0890 on Wednesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2951 from $1.2969
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 148.16 yen from 148.32 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.94 pence from 83.97 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $67.32 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $70.61 per barrel
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister
Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations
UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar
Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs m ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan2 hours ago
-
SECP facilitates sale of life insurance Savings Products via technology-based distribution Channels5 hours ago
-
TDAP has launched programme to enhance export: DG5 hours ago
-
Pakistan & Oman to enhance Cooperation in transport, IT6 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge tracking global tensions3 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar3 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,800 to Rs309,300 per tola7 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,009 points3 minutes ago
-
Pak-Ireland keen for fostering economic engagement7 hours ago
-
Govt to stabilize economy, provide relief to public, business community: Federal Minister for Parlia ..17 minutes ago
-
Output of LCVs, vans and jeeps increases 69.43% in eight months8 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report8 hours ago