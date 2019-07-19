Stock markets downbeat on growth concerns

Stock markets mostly fell Thursday on concerns about an uncertain global economic outlook amid lingering disquiet about the China-US trade war

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ):Stock markets mostly fell Thursday on concerns about an uncertain global economic outlook amid lingering disquiet about the China-US trade war.

Wall Street rose just barely out of the red following remarks from a top Federal Reserve policymaker who reiterated the signal that the US central bank was likely to cut interest rates later this month.

The speech New York Federal Reserve President John Williams also sent US Treasury yields lower and weakened the dollar.

Earlier in the day, there were few catalysts to drive buying in other markets and investors were cashing out, analysts said, as the expected Fed rate cut is already priced in.

Meanwhile, Britain's official forecast said Thursday the nation would slide into a year-long recession should it leave the European Union without a deal on future economic relations.