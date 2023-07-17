Stock markets drop as China data disappoints

(@FahadShabbir)

Stock markets retreated Monday as official data showed China's economy grew less than expected in the second quarter, offsetting hopes of an end to US interest-rate hikes

The euro reached $1.1249, the highest level since February 2022 on expectations of an end soon to the Federal Reserve's tightening, while the yen and sterling have also pushed to multi-month highs in recent sessions.

While traders reacted to economic storm clouds -- oil prices also slid Monday -- a typhoon forced the closure of the Hong Kong stock market.

Finance ministers and central bank bosses from the Group of 20 meanwhile began a two-day meeting in India, where they will discuss ways to bolster the stuttering global economy.

Equities last week surged as news that US inflation slowed more than forecast fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon end its campaign of tightening borrowing costs.

The advance was bolstered by pledges from Beijing to introduce stimulus measures for the struggling Chinese economy.