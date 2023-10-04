Open Menu

Stock Markets Drop As Key Treasury Yield Hits 16-year Peak

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 06:14 PM

Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

Global stocks tumbled Tuesday after a closely watched US bond benchmark hit a 16-year high, exacerbating worries about elevated interest rates as the dollar briefly topped 150 yen

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Global stocks tumbled Tuesday after a closely watched US bond benchmark hit a 16-year high, exacerbating worries about elevated interest rates as the dollar briefly topped 150 yen.

All three major US indices closed in the red, falling by more than one percent, after the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note climbed to levels last seen in 2007.

Analysts have attributed the surge in yields -- an important proxy for interest rates -- to hefty issuance of US Treasury notes and commentary from Federal Reserve officials signaling the central bank could keep interest rates higher for longer.

Market watchers have also pointed to possible selling of US treasuries by governments seeking to strengthen their currencies against the dollar.

The yield figure climbed further on Tuesday following a US report that showed a surprising number of job openings.

"The US labor market remains in rude health, keeping upward pressure on both the US dollar and on yields," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"If we continue to see yields move higher, with speculation that the US 10-year yield could push up to and beyond 5 percent, the pressure on US stock market valuations could become more intense," he said.

The labor report, known as JOLTS, showed a surprise increase in the number of job openings to 9.6 million, a sign of continued tightness in the market.

Those many job openings "aren't telling quite the story the (Federal Reserve) wants to hear," said a note from Oxford Economics.

The report comes ahead of Friday's highly anticipated September US employment report.

The slump on Wall Street followed significant drops on Asian and European bourses.

The dollar briefly topped 150 yen for the first time in a year before quickly pulling back.

The temporary surge raised speculation of Bank of Japan intervention to strengthen its currency -- if it hasn't already done so -- as it did when the yen weakened in October last year.

Traders noted that the dollar quickly fell back after breaching the psychological threshold.

Since September, stock indices on both sides of the Atlantic have erased much of the gains seen since the beginning of the year -- in Paris, the CAC 40 fell below 7,000 points at one point for the first time since March.

"Sentiment remains cagey with investors showing no desire to hold onto any gains," said Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at StoneX.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Job Bank Paris Oxford United Kingdom Japan March September October Stocks Market All From Asia Million Employment

Recent Stories

PSX stays bullish, gains 323 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 323 points

15 minutes ago
 ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

47 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

47 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

47 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

47 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

48 minutes ago
Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

48 minutes ago
 ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

48 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

48 minutes ago
 World Bank forecasts Vietnam's economic growth at ..

World Bank forecasts Vietnam's economic growth at 4.7 pct in 2023

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

1 hour ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 October 2023

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business